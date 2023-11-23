Xi says ready to boost mutually beneficial cooperation with Liberia

Xinhua) 11:16, November 23, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday he stood ready to work with Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Liberia's president-elect, to deepen bilateral friendship and mutual trust, and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.

Xi made the remarks in his congratulatory message to Boakai on his election as president of Liberia.

