Xi says ready to boost mutually beneficial cooperation with Liberia
(Xinhua) 11:16, November 23, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday he stood ready to work with Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Liberia's president-elect, to deepen bilateral friendship and mutual trust, and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.
Xi made the remarks in his congratulatory message to Boakai on his election as president of Liberia.
