China-US green innovation cooperation benefits Asia-Pacific, say industry experts

By Chen Yiming, Yang Yi and Shi Yuanhao (People's Daily App) 13:57, November 22, 2023

On November 13, the "Green Innovation and Sustainable Development Forum" was held in San Francisco, US. Co-hosted by the US-China Energy Council and APEC Sustainable Energy Center, the forum aimed to promote collaboration and technology sharing between China and the US. Participants emphasized the importance of both countries leading climate initiatives and sustainable development efforts in Asia and globally.

