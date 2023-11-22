Xi says two-state solution fundamental way out of recurring Palestinian-Israeli conflicts

Xinhua) 08:15, November 22, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said the fundamental way out of the recurring Palestinian-Israeli conflicts is to implement the two-state solution, restore the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation, and establish an independent State of Palestine.

Xi said that without a just settlement of the Palestinian question, there will be no enduring peace and stability in the Middle East.

The Chinese president made the remarks when he spoke at the BRICS extraordinary virtual summit on the Palestinian-Israeli issue.

