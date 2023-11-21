Xi, Putin congratulate meeting of China-Russia dialogue mechanism between ruling parties

November 21, 2023 Global Times

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Monday respectively sent congratulatory letters to the 10th meeting of the dialogue mechanism between the ruling parties of China and Russia. The fact that the two leaders attach such importance to the dialogue mechanism between ruling parties shows that this kind of mechanism serves as an important pillar of bilateral relations, and also that China and Russia are willing to jointly enhance close communication of this kind between ruling parties, said Chinese experts.

In his congratulatory letter, Xi extended warm congratulations on the convening of the meeting. He said that at present, changes unseen in a century are unfolding at an ever faster pace and the world has entered a new period of disorder and transformation. China-Russia relations have withstood the severe test of changes in the international landscape, maintained a high level of development, set an example of a new model of major-country relations, and played a more prominent strategic role in achieving global stability and development.

Noting that next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-Russia diplomatic ties, Xi said China is ready to work with Russia to grasp the general trend of history, firmly develop relations featuring permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation, and vigorously promote the development and revitalization of both countries to inject more stability and positive energy into the world.

Xi pointed out that the exchanges and cooperation between the CPC and the United Russia party form an important part of China-Russia relations in the new era, and the dialogue mechanism between the ruling parties of China and Russia has developed into a unique channel and platform for the two countries to consolidate political mutual trust, enhance strategic coordination and promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

It is hoped that the two parties will take the 10th meeting of the dialogue mechanism as an opportunity to demonstrate the responsibility of major parties and countries, enrich exchanges in the new era, create a new situation of institutionalized exchanges and cooperation, and contribute more to the development of China-Russia relations in the new era, safeguarding international fairness and justice, and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said.

Putin said in his congratulatory letter that the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination is at the highest level in history, and the two countries are working together to advance a number of large-scale cooperation projects in the fields of economy, transportation, energy and culture, among others. The two countries are coordinating positions through bilateral channels and multilateral mechanisms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS to resolve major international issues and promote the building of a more just and democratic international order.

As the ruling parties of Russia and China, the United Russia party and the CPC have carried out high-level and constructive interactions and promoted the rapid development of bilateral cooperation in various fields, Putin said. The central committee organs and local institutions of the two parties have maintained institutionalized interactions, exchanged useful experience on party building, legislation and social work, and held in-depth discussions on a series of practical issues on the bilateral and international agendas, he added.

Putin expressed the belief that the 10th meeting of the dialogue mechanism will be meaningful and constructive, and further promote and deepen the fruitful cooperation between Russia and China.

The dialogue mechanism between the ruling parties of China and Russia serves as an important pillar of bilateral relations between the two countries, Cui Heng, an assistant research fellow from the Center for Russian Studies of East China Normal University, told the Global Times.

Cui said that both leaders sending congratulatory letters to the meeting not only demonstrates the fact that they attached great importance to the mechanism, but also shows their willingness to enhance inter-party communication, especially before next year's Russian presidential elections.

Cui pointed out that China's cooperation and communication with Russia is wide-ranging and mutually beneficial. There is no major conflict of interests between the two countries.

Also on Monday, China's Xinhua News Agency reported that Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Russian State Duma, is scheduled to visit China from Tuesday to Thursday at the invitation of China's top legislator Zhao Leji.

Cui said the meeting of the dialogue mechanism between the ruling parties of China and Russia as well as visits between Chinese officials and the Russian State Duma are routine exchanges between the two countries, and "it is those exchanges that have helped buttress and elevate bilateral ties."

When meeting with Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission earlier this month in Moscow, Putin said that Russia is willing to strengthen strategic communication with China, upgrade the level of practical cooperation and continuously push forward the in-depth development of bilateral relations between the two countries and the two militaries.

As China-Russia ties steadily march forward, Western media started another round of smearing against the bilateral relationship. CNBC reported that "Russia will be watching the talks [between Chinese and American leaders] closely, given its alliance with China, and any signs of a rapprochement between Beijing and Washington is likely to earn a frosty response from Moscow."

Chinese experts called the remarks a "cliché narrative" used by Western media and politicians to smear the China-Russia friendship. "They have always believed that China-Russia cooperation is a makeshift method, but they failed to see the strong internal driving force of the relationship. Such cooperation is beneficial for both countries," said Cui.

He noted that some Western countries and their Asian allies always use the perspective of bloc politics to interpret China-Russia relations, which simply reflects their own small clique mindset.

