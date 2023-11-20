Bowen in SF | Xi calls on APEC members to stick to innovation, openness, green and inclusive development

People's Daily) 14:26, November 20, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday delivered a speech at the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco, calling on the APEC members to stick to innovation, openness, and green and inclusive development in promoting regional cooperation in order for the region to usher in another "golden 30 years." Li Bowen, a reporter from the People's Daily, reports from San Francisco.

(Reported by Li Bowen, Wang Xiangyu and Di Jingyuan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)