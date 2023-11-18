Home>>
Bowen in SF | Xi's third day in San Francisco packed with diplomatic activities
(People's Daily App) 14:59, November 18, 2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a written speech on Thursday at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit. He also attended an APEC informal dialogue and working lunch hosted by US President Joe Biden and held bilateral talks with leaders of Mexico, Peru, Fiji, Brunei and Japan. Li Bowen, a reporter from People's Daily, reports from San Francisco.
(Reported by Li Bowen, Wang Xiangyu and Liang Peiyu)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Full text of Xi's speech at the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting
- Uzbek edition of "Up and Out of Poverty" launched in Tashkent
- Xi puts forward proposals on APEC cooperation in next "golden 30 years"
- World looks forward to seeing 'San Francisco vision' translated into reality: Global Times editorial
- Xi, Biden conclude ‘strategic, historic and directional’ summit Forming a forward-looking ‘San Francisco vision’, head-of-state diplomacy injects greater stability into world
- Staying True to APEC Founding Mission And Enhancing Unity and Cooperation To Jointly Promote High-Quality Growth in the Asia-Pacific
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.