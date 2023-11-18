Bowen in SF | Xi's third day in San Francisco packed with diplomatic activities

(People's Daily App) 14:59, November 18, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a written speech on Thursday at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit. He also attended an APEC informal dialogue and working lunch hosted by US President Joe Biden and held bilateral talks with leaders of Mexico, Peru, Fiji, Brunei and Japan. Li Bowen, a reporter from People's Daily, reports from San Francisco.

(Reported by Li Bowen, Wang Xiangyu and Liang Peiyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)