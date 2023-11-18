Uzbek edition of "Up and Out of Poverty" launched in Tashkent

TASHKENT, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Uzbek edition of Chinese President Xi Jinping's book on poverty relief "Up and Out of Poverty" was launched here on Friday.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev wrote a foreword for the book, in which he said "the book vividly tells the arduous road of poverty alleviation that China has gone through with vivid examples, profoundly summarizes China's practical experience in poverty alleviation, and highlights the hard-working quality of the Chinese people."

"This book by President Xi Jinping has rich political, economic and philosophical connotations, and reflects his profound thinking on poverty alleviation and the well-being of the people," reads the foreword.

"The publication of this book in Uzbekistan will further consolidate the strategic cooperation between Uzbekistan and China, and promote people-to-people ties between the two countries," Mirziyoyev said.

More than 150 dignitaries, media representatives, think tank members, and other representatives from China and Uzbekistan attended the launch ceremony and a following seminar.

Attendees of the ceremony said that facing the grim situation of the increasing poverty population in the world and intensifying crisis in food security in recent years, President Xi's book offers a Chinese solution to advancing global poverty reduction governance and promoting sustainable development.

Readers can understand President Xi's important thoughts on local governance, poverty eradication and development promotion from both their practical starting points and theoretical sources, discover the key to China's success in poverty reduction, thereby enhancing international recognition and understanding of the anti-poverty theory with Chinese characteristics and the road to poverty reduction with Chinese characteristics, the attendees said.

They also noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Uzbekistan more than 30 years ago, the relations between the two countries have made great progress while the two nations have become good neighbors with mutual respect and trust, good friends learning from each other, and good partners of mutual benefit.

The publication of the Uzbek edition of "Up and Out of Poverty" will help strengthen the exchange of experience in governance between China and Uzbekistan and enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples, they said.

The event was jointly organized by China's State Council Information Office, the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration, the Chinese embassy in Uzbekistan, the Uzbekistan Ministry of Employment and Poverty Reduction, and the Development Strategy Center, an NGO in Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek edition of "Up and Out of Poverty" was translated and published collaboratively by Chinese and Uzbek publishing houses.

Prior to this, the book has been published in English, French, Spanish, Cyrillic Mongolian, Hausa and Swahili.

