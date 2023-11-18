Xi says China remains committed to peaceful development

Xinhua) 04:43, November 18, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Friday that China sticks to the path of peaceful development and the fundamental goal of China's development is to improve the well-being of the Chinese people, not to replace anyone.

Xi made the remarks in his speech at the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.

