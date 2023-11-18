President Xi Jinping Meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

People's Daily Online) 04:01, November 18, 2023

On the afternoon of November 16 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in San Francisco.

The two leaders reaffirmed the two countries’ commitment to abiding by the principles and common understandings of the four China-Japan political documents, comprehensively promoting a strategic relationship of mutual benefit, and building a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship fit for the new era.

President Xi Jinping pointed out that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship. Codifying the direction of peace, friendship and cooperation between the two countries, the Treaty has become a milestone in China-Japan relations. Over the past 45 years, guided by the four political documents including the Treaty, the China-Japan relations have weathered twists and turns and maintained a development momentum in general, delivering important benefits to the two peoples and contributing to regional peace, development and prosperity. In this world of change and volatility where risks and challenges abound, peaceful coexistence, everlasting friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation and common development of China and Japan serve the fundamental interests of the two nations. China-Japan relations are now in a crucial period of building on the past and planning for the future. The two sides should follow the trend of the times, keep to the right direction, follow the spirit of “drawing lessons from history and opening up the future,” maintain the common purpose that enabled the normalization of diplomatic relations, view each other’s development in an objective and rational manner, foster a positive and friendly perception of each other, and constructively manage differences and disagreements. The political consensus that the two countries should be “partners, not threats” must be translated into concrete policies and actions.

President Xi Jinping stressed that major issues of principle such as history and the Taiwan question are vital to the political foundation of China-Japan relations. Japan must honor its commitment and ensure that the foundation of China-Japan relations is not damaged or shaken. As the two countries’ economic interests and industrial and supply chains are deeply intertwined, attempts to build “a small yard, high fences”, decouple economies or disrupt supply chains will do no one any good. China is pursuing high-quality development and high-standard opening up, which will bring unprecedented opportunities to Japan and other countries in the world. The two sides should deepen cooperation and contribute to each other’s success, uphold the global free trade system, and achieve a higher level of mutual benefit and win-win results. The two countries should stand higher and embrace a broader vision, carry forward the Asian values built around peace, cooperation, inclusiveness and integration, practice true multilateralism, promote open regionalism, advance regional integration, and jointly rise to global challenges.

President Xi Jinping pointed out that the discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean concerns the health of all humanity, the global marine environment and the international common good. The Japanese side should take seriously the legitimate concerns in and outside Japan and properly handle the issue in a responsible and constructive manner.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated that on the important occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship Between Japan and China, the people of the two countries have an affectionate memory of the efforts made by the elder generations of leaders of the two countries in a wide range of areas to promote the development of friendly relations. The international community is at an inflection point in history. Japan, with the future in mind, hopes to enhance high-level communication and dialogue with the Chinese side, increase positive factors in the bilateral relations, and ensure peaceful coexistence. The Japanese side has no intention to decouple from the Chinese economy or sever supply chains, and hopes to expand people-to-people and cultural exchanges and deepen practical cooperation in such areas as digital economy, green development, fiscal and financial sectors, and health and elderly care. It will stay committed to the path of peaceful development, and has not changed its position at all on handling the Taiwan question in keeping with the Japan-China Joint Statement.

The two sides spoke positively of the newly established mechanism of export control dialogue. They agreed to maintain dialogue and communication at all levels, hold a new round of meetings of the Economic High-Level Dialogue and High-Level Consultation Mechanism on People-to-People and Cultural Exchanges at an appropriate time, maintain communication and coordination on international and regional affairs, and jointly address global challenges such as climate change. The two sides agreed to work constructively to find a proper solution to the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water through consultation and negotiation.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

Cai Qi, Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, among others, were present at the meeting.

