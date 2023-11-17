Xi stresses Japan must ensure political foundation of China-Japan relations

Xinhua) 15:21, November 17, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed Thursday that major issues of principle related to history and Taiwan bear on the political foundation of China-Japan relations, and urged Japan to keep its word and stick to the principle.

While meeting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida here, Xi emphasized that Japan must ensure that the foundation of bilateral relations will not be damaged or shaken.

