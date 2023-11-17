"Small yard, high fence," "decoupling" in no one's interest, Xi tells Japanese PM

Xinhua) 14:38, November 17, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The economic interests of China and Japan, as well as their industrial and supply chains are deeply intertwined, said Chinese President Xi Jinping here Thursday, adding it is in no one's interest to engage in "small yard, high fence" and "decoupling and breaking chains."

Xi made the remarks while meeting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

