Xi says sustainable development "golden key" to fixing current global problems

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that sustainable development is the "golden key" to solving current global problems.

At an informal dialogue and working lunch during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, Xi said in recent years, APEC has delivered on the Putrajaya Vision 2040 and vigorously implemented the Bangkok Goals on Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy, making positive contributions to global green and sustainable growth.

"Under the current circumstances, we need to further build consensus and focus on actions to inject greater impetus into the cause of global sustainable development," he said.

First, accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Xi proposed. "We should put development firmly at the center of the global agenda, build a political consensus that everyone values development and all countries work together for cooperation," he said.

China has put forward the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and made positive efforts to promote synergy among the international community and address development deficits, Xi said.

Second, forge a new path of transformation for green development, he proposed. Countries should jointly promote the transformation and upgrading of energy, industrial and transportation structures, promote carbon reduction, pollution reduction, green expansion and growth in a coordinated manner, promote the fair transformation of labor force and high-quality employment, and build a homeland of coordinated advancement of economy and the environment, he said.

Third, build global synergy to address climate change, Xi proposed, calling on countries to uphold the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change as a main channel in global climate governance, adhere to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, formulate climate targets in line with respective national conditions, address the concerns of developing countries in terms of financing, capacity building and technology transfer, and promote the full and effective implementation of the convention and the Paris Agreement.

China has thoroughly implemented the new development concept, promoted the comprehensive green and low-carbon transformation of the economy and society, and contributed continuously to co-building a homeland of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature, Xi said.

To promote the green Belt and Road Initiative, China will continue to deepen cooperation in green infrastructure, green energy, green transportation and other fields, and support the capacity building of developing countries through the special fund for South-South cooperation on climate change, he said.

China is ready to work with all parties to make greater contributions to building a global development community as well as a clean and beautiful world, Xi added.

The dialogue, chaired by U.S. President Joe Biden, was themed on sustainability, climate and just energy transition.

