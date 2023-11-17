Home>>
Elyn Maclnnis: Friendship is the most precious thing we have
(People's Daily App) 08:46, November 17, 2023
"Once you have friendship, you can have more understanding. Once you have more understanding, you can have more trust," Elyn Maclnnis, advisor to the Kuliang Tourism and Culture Research Association, said in an interview after attending a welcome dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping organized by friendly organizations in San Francisco, the US, on Wednesday. She added that it's important to educate children from both China and the US about each other and build more friendship.
(Produced by Ren Yan, Wang Xiangyu, Chen Shangwen and Liang Peiyu)
