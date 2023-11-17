Home>>
Delivering better life for over 1.4 bln Chinese people immutable goal of Chinese modernization, says Xi
(Xinhua) 05:07, November 17, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that the immutable goal of Chinese modernization is to deliver a better life to the whole of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people.
In a written speech delivered at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, Xi said for the world, this means a broader market and unprecedented cooperation opportunities, and it will also instill strong impetus in the global modernization endeavor.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi says China will continue to improve foreign investment mechanisms
- Xi says absence of cooperation is the biggest risk
- Xi says Asia-Pacific cannot and should not be an arena for geopolitical rivalry
- Xi says openness, inclusiveness defining feature of Asia-Pacific cooperation
- Xi calls for fostering new growth engines for China-Peru cooperation in digital economy, green development
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.