Delivering better life for over 1.4 bln Chinese people immutable goal of Chinese modernization, says Xi

Xinhua) 05:07, November 17, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that the immutable goal of Chinese modernization is to deliver a better life to the whole of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people.

In a written speech delivered at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, Xi said for the world, this means a broader market and unprecedented cooperation opportunities, and it will also instill strong impetus in the global modernization endeavor.

