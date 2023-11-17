Xi says absence of cooperation is the biggest risk

Xinhua) 05:05, November 17, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that absence of cooperation is the biggest risk, and that decoupling and supply-chain disruption are not in anyone's interests.

Xi made the remarks in a written speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, saying that we should remain committed to open regionalism, and steadfastly advance the building of a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific.

