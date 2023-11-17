Xi calls for expanding China-Mexico cooperation in finance, EV

Xinhua) 03:43, November 17, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for expanding China-Mexico cooperation in finance, electric vehicles and other emerging industries.

Xi made the remarks when meeting his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on the sidelines of the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting. He also said that the two sides should make good use of the inter-governmental cooperation mechanism and deepen cooperation in traditional areas such as infrastructure construction.

