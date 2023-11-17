Home>>
Xi calls for expanding China-Mexico cooperation in finance, EV
(Xinhua) 03:43, November 17, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for expanding China-Mexico cooperation in finance, electric vehicles and other emerging industries.
Xi made the remarks when meeting his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on the sidelines of the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting. He also said that the two sides should make good use of the inter-governmental cooperation mechanism and deepen cooperation in traditional areas such as infrastructure construction.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Key messages western media have missed in Xi-Biden summit, welcome dinner by friendly organizations in U.S.
- Xi entrusts future of China-U.S. ties to people
- Xi, Biden hold historic summit, charting course for improving bilateral ties
- Pandas have long been envoys of friendship between Chinese, American peoples, says Xi
- Full text of Xi's speech at Welcome Dinner by Friendly Organizations in the United States
- Xi urges all-out rescue efforts after coal mine company building fire
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.