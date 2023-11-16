Pandas have long been envoys of friendship between Chinese, American peoples, says Xi

Xinhua) 23:22, November 16, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Pandas have long been envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American peoples and China is ready to continue the cooperation with the United States on panda conservation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Wednesday.

Recently, the three pandas at Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington D.C. have returned to China. Many American people, especially children, were really reluctant to say goodbye to the pandas, and went to the zoo to see them off, Xi said at a welcome dinner by friendly organizations in the United States.

"I also learned that the San Diego Zoo and the Californians very much look forward to welcoming pandas back," he added.

"We are ready to continue our cooperation with the United States on panda conservation, and do our best to meet the wishes of the Californians so as to deepen the friendly ties between our two peoples," said the Chinese president.

