Key messages western media have missed in Xi-Biden summit, welcome dinner by friendly organizations in U.S.

November 17, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday had their first vis-a-vis sit-down at Filoli Estate, south of San Francisco, since their last meeting in Bali, Indonesia, a year ago.

During their four-hour-long meeting, the two heads of state had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on strategic and overarching issues critical to the direction of China-U.S. relations and on major issues affecting world peace and development.

Later in the day, Xi delivered a speech here at Welcome Dinner by Friendly Organizations in the United States, stressing the role of people in China-U.S. relations.

While western media outlets have covered the high-profile meeting as well as Xi's speech at the welcome dinner extensively, they might have missed some of the key messages that came out of the events, just as follows:

During the meeting with Biden, Xi said:

-- For China and the United States, turning their back on each other is not an option. It is unrealistic for one side to remodel the other, and conflict and confrontation has unbearable consequences for both sides.

-- China is promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through Chinese modernization. The country will not take the old path of colonization and plundering, or the wrong path of seeking hegemony with growing strength. It does not export its ideology, nor have a plan to surpass or unseat the United States. Likewise, the United States should not scheme to suppress and contain China.

-- China is consistently committed to having a stable, healthy and sustainable relationship with the United States, and China has interests that must be safeguarded, principles that must be upheld, and red lines that must not be crossed.

-- The two countries have broad common interests in a wide range of areas, including traditional areas such as the economy, trade and agriculture, as well as emerging areas such as climate change and artificial intelligence.

-- China and the United States should lead by example, step up coordination and cooperation on international and regional issues, and provide more public goods for the world.

-- Taiwan question remains the most important and most sensitive issue in China-U.S. relations. China takes seriously the positive statements made by the United States in the Bali meeting. The U.S. side should take real actions to honor its commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence," stop arming Taiwan, and support China's peaceful reunification. China will realize reunification, and this is unstoppable.

-- China's development is driven by innovation, and stifling China's technological progress is nothing but a move to contain China's high-quality development and deprive the Chinese people of their right to development.

Speaking at the Welcome Dinner by Friendly Organizations in the United States, Xi said:

-- I am convinced that once opened, the door of China-U.S. relations cannot be shut again. Once started, the cause of China-U.S. friendship cannot be derailed halfway. The tree of our peoples' friendship has grown tall and strong; and it can surely withstand the assault of any wind or storm.

-- Our paths are different, but both are the choice by our peoples, and both lead to the realization of the common values of humanity. They should be both respected.

-- China never bets against the United States, and never interferes in its internal affairs. China has no intention to challenge the United States or to unseat it. Instead, we will be glad to see a confident, open, ever-growing and prosperous United States. Likewise, the United States should not bet against China, or interfere in China's internal affairs. It should instead welcome a peaceful, stable and prosperous China.

-- Pandas have long been envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American peoples. We are ready to continue our cooperation with the United States on panda conservation, and do our best to meet the wishes of the Californians so as to deepen the friendly ties between our two peoples.

-- The Communist Party of China is committed to working for the people, and our people's expectation for a better life is our goal. This means we must work hard to secure their support.

-- Throughout the 70 years and more since the founding of the People's Republic, China has not provoked a conflict or war, or occupied a single inch of foreign land. China is the only major country that has written peaceful development into the Constitution of the country and the Constitution of the governing party, thus making peaceful development a commitment of the nation. It benefits from and safeguards the current international order.

-- China will remain committed to dialogue and oppose confrontation, and build partnerships instead of alliances. It will continue to pursue a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up. The modernization we are pursuing is not for China alone.

