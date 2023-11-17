Home>>
Xi says Asia-Pacific cannot and should not be an arena for geopolitical rivalry
(Xinhua) 05:03, November 17, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that the Asia-Pacific cannot and should not be an arena for geopolitical rivalry, still less should it be plunged into a new cold war or camp-based confrontation.
Xi made the remarks in a written speech delivered at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit here.
