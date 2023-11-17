Xi says openness, inclusiveness defining feature of Asia-Pacific cooperation

Xinhua) 05:02, November 17, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that openness and inclusiveness are the defining feature of Asia-Pacific cooperation, and development for all is the overarching goal of Asia-Pacific cooperation.

In a written speech delivered at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, Xi said that development in the Asia-Pacific region has been achieved not through provoking antagonism and confrontation, pursuing a beggar-thy-neighbor policy, or erecting high fences around a small yard, but by staying open and inclusive and drawing on each other's strengths.

Xi underscored that the Asia-Pacific economies have different histories and cultures and are in different stages of development. Seeking common ground while shelving differences is the right way forward, he said.

