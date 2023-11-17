Xi calls for fostering new growth engines for China-Peru cooperation in digital economy, green development

Xinhua) 05:00, November 17, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for fostering new growth engines for China-Peru cooperation in digital economy and green development.

Xi made the remarks when meeting his Peruvian counterpart, Dina Boluarte, on the sidelines of the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting. He also said that the two sides should synergize their development strategies, and strengthen cooperation in traditional areas such as economy, trade, energy and mineral resources.

Since China and Peru established diplomatic ties more than half a century ago, the two countries have given each other understanding and support on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, Xi said.

Bilateral cooperation between the two sides has developed steadily, Xi said, adding that the Belt and Road cooperation, in particular, has promoted the development and revitalization of the two countries and brought benefits to the two peoples.

Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of China-Peru comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said the two sides should deepen political mutual trust, strengthen strategic communication, firmly support each other in pursuing a development path suited to their national conditions, and work for more achievements under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Xi said that China is ready to import more high-quality Peruvian agricultural products, and to encourage Chinese enterprises to participate in major Peruvian projects in accordance with market principles.

Both China and Peru have splendid civilizations and profound cultures, and the two sides should step up cooperation in education, culture, tourism, science and technology and youth exchanges, so as to set an example for exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations, Xi said.

Xi stressed that under the new circumstances, developing China-Peru relations is not only in line with the common interests of the two countries, but also of great significance to building an open world economy.

China supports Peru in hosting the 2024 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, and stands ready to engage in close communication and coordination with Peru to reap new results in APEC cooperation, making new contributions to the economic recovery and long-term development of the Asia-Pacific region and to the building of an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future, Xi said.

China is ready to work with Peru to promote the continuous development of China-Latin America relations in the new era, Xi added.

Noting that both Peru and China are ancient civilizations and their peoples enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges, Boluarte said that since the establishment of their comprehensive strategic partnership 10 years ago, the two sides have adhered to mutual respect and support.

Peru is committed to deepening relations with China and give better play to bilateral cooperation mechanisms, continuously upgrade the level of comprehensive strategic cooperation and strengthen practical cooperation in green economy and other fields, she said, adding that Peru abides by the one-China principle and actively participates in Belt and Road cooperation.

Saying Peru is ready to strengthen multilateral coordination with China, Boluarte said that Peru will take over the rotating chair of APEC next year and her country looks forward to working with China to promote inclusive and sustainable growth in the Asia-Pacific region and the development of Latin America-China relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)