Home>>
Xi says China will continue to improve foreign investment mechanisms
(Xinhua) 05:06, November 17, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China will continue to improve the mechanisms for protecting the rights and interests of foreign investors, further shorten the negative list on foreign investment, fully ensure national treatment for foreign investors, and continue to strengthen intellectual property rights protection.
Xi made the remarks in a written speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi says absence of cooperation is the biggest risk
- Xi says Asia-Pacific cannot and should not be an arena for geopolitical rivalry
- Xi says openness, inclusiveness defining feature of Asia-Pacific cooperation
- Xi calls for fostering new growth engines for China-Peru cooperation in digital economy, green development
- FLASH: XI SAYS SEEKING COMMON GROUND WHILE SHELVING DIFFERENCES BEST PRACTICE OF ASIA-PACIFIC COOPERATION
- FLASH: XI SAYS DEVELOPMENT FOR ALL OVERARCHING GOAL OF ASIA-PACIFIC COOPERATION
- Xi calls for expanding China-Mexico cooperation in finance, EV
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.