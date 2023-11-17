Xi says China will continue to improve foreign investment mechanisms

Xinhua) 05:06, November 17, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China will continue to improve the mechanisms for protecting the rights and interests of foreign investors, further shorten the negative list on foreign investment, fully ensure national treatment for foreign investors, and continue to strengthen intellectual property rights protection.

Xi made the remarks in a written speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit.

