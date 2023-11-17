Home>>
APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting kicks off in San Francisco with focus on sustainable future
(Xinhua) 05:14, November 17, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting kicked off in San Francisco, the United States, on Thursday with an aim to build a more interconnected, innovative, and inclusive APEC region.
The meeting was held in Moscone Center in downtown San Francisco, chaired by U.S. President Joe Biden.
The event gathered political and business leaders from 21 APEC member economies.
The leaders' meeting is the highlight of the APEC Leaders' Week, held in San Francisco from Nov. 11 to 17 with the theme of "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All."
