Xi says mutual respect fundamental for China-U.S. ties

Xinhua) 15:07, November 16, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that just as mutual respect is a basic code of behavior for individuals, it is fundamental for China-U.S. relations.

"The United States is unique in its history, culture and geographical position, which have shaped its distinct development path and social system. We fully respect all this," Xi said at a welcome dinner by friendly organizations in the United States.

The path of socialism with Chinese characteristics has been found under the guidance of the theory of scientific socialism, and is rooted in the tradition of the Chinese civilization with an uninterrupted history of more than 5,000 years, he said.

"We are proud of our choice, just as you are proud of yours. Our paths are different, but both are the choice by our peoples, and both lead to the realization of the common values of humanity. They should be both respected," Xi said.

