Matthias Berninger: President Xi sends strong message of collaboration

(People's Daily App) 08:52, November 17, 2023

President Xi Jinping has sent a strong message that China and the US should collaborate, Matthias Berninger, senior vice president for Public Affairs, Science & Sustainability of Bayer AG, said in an interview after attending a welcome dinner for President Xi organized by friendly organizations in San Francisco on Wednesday. He said that the conversation between the two presidents had gone well and a new page that emphasizes collaboration more than confrontation should be opened.

