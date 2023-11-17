Hamid Moghadam: President Xi gives confidence to international business people

President Xi Jinping's words give a lot of comfort and confidence to international business people who want to re-engage with China, Hamid Moghadam, the co-founder, chairman and CEO of Prologis, said in an interview after attending a welcome dinner for President Xi organized by friendly organizations in San Francisco on Wednesday. He was impressed by Xi's in-depth knowledge of the history of the relationship between China and the US, which he said was fundamental to the two countries getting along.

