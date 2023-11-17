Xi says China's relations with Pacific island countries candid without selfish motives

Xinhua) 13:33, November 17, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in San Francisco, the United States, Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Thursday that China has developed relations with Pacific island countries in a candid manner, without selfish motives or targeting any third party.

Xi made the remarks during his meeting with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, stressing that China's policy on Pacific island countries fully respects their sovereignty and independence, and does not attach political conditions or make empty promises.

As developing countries, China and Pacific island countries should strengthen mutual assistance within the framework of South-South cooperation, he noted.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in San Francisco, the United States, Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

