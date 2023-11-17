Xi says China, Brunei should jointly safeguard peace, stability in South China Sea

Xinhua) 15:16, November 17, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China and Brunei should make joint efforts to make positive progress in joint maritime development and jointly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea, said Chinese President Xi Jinping here Thursday.

Xi made the remarks while meeting Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)