World looks forward to seeing 'San Francisco vision' translated into reality: Global Times editorial

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with US President Joe Biden at Filoli Estate in the US state of California, November 15, 2023. Photo: Xinhua

Whether it is from the Chinese and American sides or the international community, there has been unanimous high praise for the China-US summit held on November 15 in San Francisco, reflecting the epochal significance of this meeting. Against the backdrop of the critical stage in China-US relations and unprecedented global anticipation for the return of bilateral relations to the right track, President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden engaged in a continuous exchange for four hours during the summit, utilizing simultaneous interpretation throughout and conducting face-to-face in-depth discussions. They established the "San Francisco vision" oriented toward the future, providing direction and outlining a blueprint for the healthy, stable, and sustainable development of China-US relations. This summit is a strategically significant and far-reaching meeting of the heads of state, leaving a unique and profound mark in the history of China-US relations.

In this historic meeting, President Xi and President Biden had a candid and in-depth exchange of views, indicating that the communication between the two sides not only did not avoid differences but was also positive, comprehensive, and constructive. It was an important meeting that aimed at building trust and dispelling doubts, managing differences, and expanding cooperation. The two sides reached consensus on more than 20 issues in areas such as politics, diplomacy, cultural exchanges, global governance, and military security on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit. These significant agreements and outcomes further illustrate the wide-ranging common interests between China and the US, reaffirming that mutual benefit and win-win cooperation are fundamental characteristics of China-US relations. Dialogue and cooperation are the only correct choices for both countries.

San Francisco should become a new starting point for stabilizing China-US relations. Charting the "San Francisco vision" and turning it step by step from a blueprint into reality is not only in the long-term interests of both China and the US but also the fervent expectation of the international community. During the meeting, President Xi insightfully pointed out that China and the US should jointly develop a right perception, manage disagreements effectively, jointly advance mutually beneficial cooperation, jointly shoulder responsibilities as major countries, and jointly promote people-to-people exchanges. These are the five pillars and the foundation for the stable development of China-US relations. Only with this foundation firmly in place can China-US relations withstand the test of storms.

Everyone has seen that the journey from Bali to San Francisco was not easy. San Francisco is a new starting point, and the key to the smoothness of the next journey still lies in the implementation of these consensuses by the US side. This is the uncertainty that China-US relations cannot avoid, and it largely tests the political credibility of the US. The San Francisco meeting has attracted worldwide attention, and the consensus and achievements made are also eagerly anticipated by the world. We hope that the US and China will meet each other halfway, make the correct historical choices, and find the right way to get along with each other.

President Xi pointed out in his speech at the Welcome Dinner by Friendly Organizations in the US on the evening of November 15: Are China and the US adversaries, or partners? This is the fundamental and overarching issue. President Xi once again reiterated China's consistent attitude: China is ready to be a partner and friend of the US. This statement has received great attention and has greatly encouraged various sectors in the US, including the business community. In the atmosphere of demonizing China in the US public opinion, it is fair to say that many American companies, which hope to engage with China and cultivate the Chinese market, have doubts. The friendly and open attitude shown by China's top leader in San Francisco is undoubtedly like sunlight piercing through the clouds, allowing those who cherish China-US relations to regain confidence.

China's goodwill and sincerity toward China-US relations have always been consistent, as shown in the extensive achievements reached during the San Francisco meeting. Many American media outlets have noticed that both sides will further cooperate on the fentanyl issue. This demonstrates China's goodwill as a partner and friend to help the US solve its domestic problems. Similarly, Washington should also demonstrate the correct way of getting along between partners on issues that the Chinese people care about. We have observed that President Biden reiterated the five commitments made at the Bali meeting, further clarifying that the two economies are mutually dependent; the US is glad to see prosperity in China; it does not seek to contain or suppress China's development or to decouple with China. However, these statements need to be followed up with concrete actions.

"The world is big enough to accommodate both countries, and one country's success is an opportunity for the other." The San Francisco meeting marks a new starting point for China-US relations in a new historical period. It has had a good beginning, and China and the US have begun to promote dialogue and cooperation in various fields such as diplomacy, economy and trade, culture, education, science and technology, agriculture, military, law enforcement, and artificial intelligence. We should make the cooperation list longer and the pie of cooperation bigger. Only by doing so can China-US relations be steered toward a healthy, stable, and sustainable direction, injecting certainty and enhancing stability into a world characterized by turmoil and change.

