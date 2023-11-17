Home>>
Xi, Kishida reaffirm strategic, mutually beneficial China-Japan ties
(Xinhua) 15:10, November 17, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday reaffirmed the positioning of comprehensively advancing the strategic and mutually beneficial relations between China and Japan.
During their meeting here in the afternoon, the two leaders reiterated their commitment to the principles and consensus stipulated in the four political documents between the two countries, reaffirmed the positioning of comprehensively advancing a mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests, and agreed to dedicate themselves to jointly building a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship that meets the demands of the new era.
