President Xi Jinping Meets with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

People's Daily Online) 03:58, November 18, 2023

On the morning of November 16 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in San Francisco.

President Xi Jinping noted that Fiji was the first Pacific island country (PIC) to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China. A couple of days ago, the two countries celebrated the 48th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. China sees in Fiji a good friend and good partner, and supports Fiji’s choice of development path and efforts toward national development and rejuvenation. China will work with Fiji to consolidate political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, deepen people-to-people exchanges and promote the continued growth of the China-Fiji comprehensive strategic partnership. The one-China principle is the political foundation for the sound and stable growth of China-Fiji relations. China expects Fiji to continue providing firm support on issues concerning China’s core interests and major concerns. China will, as always, continue to support Fiji in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity. China stands ready to work with Fiji to strengthen Belt and Road cooperation, implement the Global Development Initiative, and advance cooperation in such areas as infrastructure, agriculture, fisheries and new energy, thus contributing to the economic and social development in Fiji. China is willing to import more Fijian specialties. It supports Chinese investment in Fiji and encourages more Chinese tourists to go to Fiji.

President Xi Jinping pointed out that in developing China’s relations with PICs, China has nothing to hide and no axe to grind. The development of such relations does not target any third party. China’s policy toward PICs fully respects their sovereignty and independence. China never attaches political strings or gives empty promises. As developing countries, China and PICs need to give each other stronger support and help as part of South-South cooperation.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Fiji and China, their bilateral relations have experienced continued strong growth. Fiji greatly appreciates the considerable support China has provided to the country and other PICs. Fiji firmly adheres to the one-China principle. The Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative that President Xi Jinping put forward are conducive to upholding and advancing the development and interests of countries of the Global South. Fiji looks forward to deepening cooperation with China, so that it can determine and pursue its path to modernization. China is a great country that has always treated all countries as equals, regardless of their size, and Fiji admires President Xi Jinping’s global leadership. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that China will play a more important role in international affairs and Fiji-China relations will continue to grow even better in the future.

Cai Qi, Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, attended the meeting.

