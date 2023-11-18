Home>>
Xi calls on APEC members to stick to innovation, openness in boosting regional development
(Xinhua) 05:09, November 18, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members to stick to innovation, openness, green development, as well as inclusiveness and mutual benefits in promoting regional development.
Xi made the proposals in his speech at the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.
Photos
