Xi reiterates opposition to politicizing economic, trade issues

Xinhua) 04:42, November 18, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday reiterated opposition to politicizing, weaponizing economic and trade issues and overstretching the concept of national security in this regard as he delivered a speech at the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Xi also called on all APEC members to safeguard free, open trade and investment, support and strengthen the WTO (World Trade Organization) -centered multilateral trading system, and maintain the stability and smooth flow of global industrial and supply chains.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Sheng Chuyi)