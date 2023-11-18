Home>>
Xi reiterates opposition to politicizing economic, trade issues
(Xinhua) 04:42, November 18, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday reiterated opposition to politicizing, weaponizing economic and trade issues and overstretching the concept of national security in this regard as he delivered a speech at the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.
Xi also called on all APEC members to safeguard free, open trade and investment, support and strengthen the WTO (World Trade Organization) -centered multilateral trading system, and maintain the stability and smooth flow of global industrial and supply chains.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- President Xi Jinping Meets With Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam
- Xi says China, Brunei should jointly safeguard peace, stability in South China Sea
- President Xi Jinping Meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
- FLASH: XI ATTENDS APEC ECONOMIC LEADERS' MEETING
- President Xi Jinping Meets with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.