Interview: Xi's proposal for another "golden 30 years" crucial to Asia-Pacific, says Cambodian expert

Xinhua) 08:11, November 20, 2023

A journalist walks past a poster at the APEC 2023 International Media Center in San Francisco, the United States, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's proposal to work together for another "golden 30 years" of the Asia-Pacific is crucial in the current global context, a Cambodian expert has said.

Xi's proposal demonstrates "China's unwavering commitment to deepening cooperation in various fields with all countries to achieve high-quality development in the Asia-Pacific region and win-win results," said Kin Phea, director general of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia, when asked to comment on Xi's speech at the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Securing another "golden 30 years" for the Asia-Pacific "will create a peaceful, prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable region where all countries work together to build a better future for all," Phea said.

The benefits of building a golden future for the Asia-Pacific include increased economic growth, job creation, and improved living standards, he added.

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 30, 2023 shows a high-speed electrical multiple unit (EMU) train of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway running in Purwakarta, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Regardless of their size or power, all countries are equal partners and have a voice in shaping the region's future, although the region now faces such challenges as global economic slowdown, rising geopolitical tensions, climate change, inequality, and poverty, said Phea.

"To address these challenges, we need to promote free trade and investment, strengthen regional cooperation, support sustainable development, and promote peace and mutual understanding," he said.

Moreover, regional cooperation on counterterrorism, disaster preparedness and climate change can build trust and understanding, create a more stable situation, protect the environment, and reduce conflicts, said the expert.

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows the China-aided Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

Referring to China's vital role in global development, Phea said that China has worked closely with all like-minded international communities in maintaining and restoring confidence in multilateralism and globalization.

"China always shares the fruit of its peaceful development with the rest of the world through global initiatives such as the Global Development Initiative, the Belt and Road Initiative and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, among others, towards building a global community with a shared future for mankind," Phea noted.

