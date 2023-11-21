Home>>
Xi to attend BRICS extraordinary virtual summit on Palestinian-Israeli issue
(Xinhua) 08:12, November 21, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS extraordinary virtual summit on the Palestinian-Israeli issue and deliver important remarks in Beijing on the evening of Nov. 21, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Bowen in SF | Xi calls on APEC members to stick to innovation, openness, green and inclusive development
- Xi's trip adds stability to China-US ties, injects positivity to intl landscape
- Xi's trip to help secure stable China-US ties
- Interview: Xi's proposal for another "golden 30 years" crucial to Asia-Pacific, says Cambodian expert
- Xi stresses independent development, cooperation in bilateral engagements with APEC leaders
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.