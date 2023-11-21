Xi to attend BRICS extraordinary virtual summit on Palestinian-Israeli issue

Xinhua) 08:12, November 21, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS extraordinary virtual summit on the Palestinian-Israeli issue and deliver important remarks in Beijing on the evening of Nov. 21, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Monday.

