Xi, Putin congratulate meeting of China-Russia dialogue mechanism between ruling parties

Xinhua) 17:00, November 20, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Monday respectively sent congratulatory letters to the 10th meeting of the dialogue mechanism between the ruling parties of China and Russia.

