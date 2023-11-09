China to safeguard world prosperity, stability with Russia: senior military official

MOSCOW, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Russia to jointly safeguard the two countries' interests and safeguard global and regional prosperity and stability, said Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Putin asked Zhang to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Putin noted that the friendly relations between Russia and China are conducive to maintaining world and regional peace and stability, which is completely different from the kind of alliance during the Cold War.

The Russian president hailed the fast development of bilateral economic and trade ties in recent years, saying the two countries have maintained close coordination on international multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the BRICS.

Cooperation between the two militaries in various fields has developed with a sound momentum and achieved fruitful results, playing an important role in safeguarding the strategic security of the two countries, Putin said.

Russia is willing to strengthen strategic communication with China, upgrade the level of practical cooperation and continuously push forward the in-depth development of bilateral relations between the two countries and the two militaries, the Russian president said.

For his part, Zhang conveyed the sincere greetings and best wishes of Chinese President Xi Jinping to President Putin.

Zhang noted that the friendship between China and Russia has developed continuously and strengthened with time. This year, the two heads of state had two successful meetings and reached a series of important consensus, drawing a new blueprint for China-Russia relations.

The sound relationship between the two militaries serves as an important symbol of the high level and particularity of China-Russia relations, he said, noting that in recent years the development of China-Russia military relations has maintained a strong momentum, with diversified highlights of cooperation in various fields.

China is willing to work with Russia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, further strengthen pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries, jointly safeguard the interests of the two countries, and safeguard the prosperity and stability of the world and the region, Zhang said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a welcoming ceremony for Zhang and had official talks with him.

