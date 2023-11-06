Home>>
China, Russia to hold meeting of Yangtze-Volga cooperation council
(Xinhua) 16:15, November 06, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The fourth meeting of the council of cooperation between the upper and middle reaches of the Yangtze River and the Volga Federal District will be held in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province on Nov. 8, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday.
Zhang Guoqing, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Vice Premier, and Russia's Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Volga Federal District Igor Komarov, will attend the meeting, Wang said.
