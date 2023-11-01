Russian student wins "Chinese Bridge" int'l championship

Xinhua) 10:20, November 01, 2023

KUNMING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The finals of the 16th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for middle school students concluded on Monday in Kunming, the capital city of southwest China's Yunnan Province, with Danil Pyshnyi, from Russia, winning the global championship.

The 18-year-old began learning Chinese about four years ago. By attending the competition, he said he made many new friends and was thrilled to realize his dream of seeing the giant panda.

"I'm so excited right now and I want to thank everyone who has helped me make this dream come true," Pyshnyi said in Chinese.

The "Chinese Bridge" is an annual international competition in which non-Chinese students demonstrate their comprehensive ability to use the Chinese language and their knowledge of Chinese culture.

Since its inception in 2002, the competition has attracted more than 1.5 million young people from over 160 countries and regions around the world to participate.

This year, a total of 110 middle school students from 93 countries took part in the 15-day competition.

The finals feature champions from five continents vying for global recognition. The competition comprises various segments, including a knowledge-based question round and a talent show.

In the talent show segment, many students showcased their language skills and enthusiasm for Chinese culture through rap, poetry recitation and performances of Chinese songs.

The "Chinese Bridge" competition is not only a link to promote exchanges between Chinese and foreign teenagers, but also a bridge of friendship connecting China and the world, said Chen Jie, vice minister of education.

"I look forward to working with friends from all walks of life at home and abroad to carry out colorful language exchange programs so that the world can better understand China, enable China to better integrate into the world, and make new and greater contributions to promoting mutual learning among diverse civilizations of the world," Chen added.

