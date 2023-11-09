China, Russia hold 4th meeting of Yangtze-Volga cooperation council

Xinhua) 13:25, November 09, 2023

NANCHANG, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The fourth meeting of the cooperation council between the upper and middle reaches of the Yangtze River and the Volga Federal District took place in Nanchang, China's Jiangxi Province, on Wednesday.

Zhang Guoqing, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Vice Premier, and Russia's Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Volga Federal District Igor Komarov, attended the meeting.

Zhang said China is willing to work with Russia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen exchanges and cooperation between the two regions, and add new connotation to the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

Speaking highly of the achievements of cooperation between the two regions, Komarov said that Russia is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with China to promote the development and prosperity of the two regions.

