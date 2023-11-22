Home>>
Xi meets chairman of Russian State Duma
(Xinhua) 16:06, November 22, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in Beijing on Wednesday.
