Xi stresses key role of stronger Sino-Russian legislative exchanges

November 23, 2023

President Xi Jinping meets with Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov 22, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of enhancing exchanges between the legislative bodies of China and Russia to ensure the steady and sustained progress of the bilateral relationship, while meeting on Wednesday with Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin in Beijing.

Xi called on the Russian State Duma, the lower house of the country's parliament, to strengthen exchanges with the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, and fully leverage the role of special committees, bilateral friendship groups and other platforms between the two countries, thus providing better legal support for China-Russia cooperation.

The two countries' legislative institutions should also guarantee the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, and deepen communication and cooperation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and other multilateral mechanisms, Xi said.

During the meeting, Xi said that China and Russia, which are each other's largest neighbor and both permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, share extensive common interests.

Xi noted that through his in-depth, face-to-face interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin this year, the two sides have reached new consensus on deepening comprehensive strategic coordination and practical cooperation in various fields.

As next year will mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, Xi said that China is willing to work with Russia to continuously deepen the bilateral relationship, which features lasting good neighborliness and friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation.

In doing so, the two countries will provide new impetus for their respective development and revitalization and also inject more stability into world prosperity, he added.

Volodin said all parties and groups of the Russian State Duma support the continuous development of friendly relations with China, and Russia firmly upholds the one-China policy and supports China's efforts in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russia is willing to strengthen legislative and interparty exchanges and cooperation with China, actively implement the important consensuses reached by the two heads of state and deepen people-to-people friendship and mutual trust, he said.

Volodin also held talks on Wednesday with Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

According to the official website of the Russian State Duma, Volodin is leading a delegation for an official visit to China from Tuesday to Thursday. Besides Beijing, the delegation will also visit Nanjing, Jiangsu province.

Earlier on Wednesday, Volodin and members of the Russian State Duma laid flowers at the Monument to the People's Heroes and visited the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing.

