China's top legislator holds talks with chairman of Russian State Duma

Xinhua) 08:34, November 22, 2023

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji held talks with Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin on Tuesday in Beijing, calling for enhanced exchanges between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the two countries' top leaders, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era has maintained the correct progressive direction. Political mutual trust has been continuously consolidated, practical cooperation has been carried out vigorously and people-to-people and sub-national exchanges have been continuously deepened, setting an example of new model of major-country relations.

Zhao said that no matter how the international situation changes, China and Russia should work together to consolidate and develop comprehensive strategic coordination, bring constant benefits to the two peoples, and safeguard international fairness and justice.

The two sides should continue to promote synergy between Belt and Road cooperation and the Eurasian Economic Union, achieve more practical cooperation outcomes, and promote cooperation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and other mechanisms, he said.

Zhao said the China-Russia committee for parliamentary cooperation is a solid and effective platform for enhancing political mutual trust, promoting practical cooperation and carrying forward the friendship between the two peoples.

The NPC of China is willing to work with the Russian Federation Council to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen exchanges further, and promote the development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era, Zhao said.

"We are willing to make use of exchange mechanisms, special committees, bilateral friendship groups and other platforms to carry out in-depth exchanges and cooperation at various levels and in various fields, and strengthen the exchange of foreign-related legislative experience," he added.

Volodin said that Russia firmly upholds the one-China principle, and that all parties and groups of the Russian State Duma support the continuous development of friendly relations with China.

The Russian State Duma is willing to make joint efforts with the NPC of China to give play to the positive role of the Russia-China committee for parliamentary cooperation, provide a legal guarantee for the promotion of practical bilateral cooperation, and contribute to the development of Russia-China relations, Volodin said.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)