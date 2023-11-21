China, Russia to enhance investment cooperation

Xinhua) 10:42, November 21, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, co-chairs the 10th meeting of the China-Russia Investment Cooperation Committee with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang co-chaired the 10th meeting of the China-Russia Investment Cooperation Committee on Monday with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, pledging to promote investment cooperation for new achievements.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China stands ready to work with Russia to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and give full play to the coordinating role of the committee.

Ding said China is ready to work with Russia to continue to tap the potential of investment cooperation of the two sides, promote practical cooperation for more achievements and enrich the connotation of bilateral relations to better benefit the two peoples.

Ding put forward a four-point proposal on deepening China-Russia investment cooperation.

The first is that China and Russia should work together for a new future of investment cooperation. Ding called on the two sides to enhance the planning and guidance for bilateral investment cooperation.

The second is to jointly push for new progress in cooperation in key areas, strengthen support and guidance for enterprises of the two countries, and encourage willing, qualified and competent enterprises to strengthen cooperation.

The third is to jointly open up new prospects for sub-national cooperation, promote regional complementarity, better coordinate trade, investment, channels and construction of platforms, and deepen practical cooperation on agricultural cooperation demonstration zones and transport infrastructure.

The fourth is to jointly open up a new vision for long-term cooperation, continue to strengthen synergy and coordination, create a sound environment and promote bilateral investment cooperation.

Belousov said the Russian side is willing to work with China to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, enhance strategical synergy, give full play to the role of the committee and promote further achievements in bilateral practical cooperation.

