Xi sends congratulatory letter to second Global Digital Trade Expo

Xinhua) 10:28, November 23, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the second Global Digital Trade Expo, which runs from Nov. 23 to 27 in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)