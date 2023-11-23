Home>>
Xi sends congratulatory letter to second Global Digital Trade Expo
(Xinhua) 10:28, November 23, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the second Global Digital Trade Expo, which runs from Nov. 23 to 27 in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.
