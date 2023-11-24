Home>>
Xi sends congratulatory letter to World Conference on China Studies -- Shanghai Forum
(Xinhua) 09:37, November 24, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a congratulatory letter to the World Conference on China Studies -- Shanghai Forum.
