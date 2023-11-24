Promotional event of 4th volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" held in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- A promotional event was held in the Nepali capital on Thursday for the English version of the fourth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China."

Jhala Nath Khanal, former prime minister of Nepal, told the event that he found "a visionary outlook of building socialism in China in a very innovative and constructive way" by reading previous volumes of the book.

In the books, readers could find "real socio-political and philosophical answers" to questions related to China's rapid development and transformation, he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song voiced his belief that the release of the new volume of the book in Nepal will help Nepali people enhance their understanding of why the Communist Party of China has been successful, and deepen their understanding of China's path, governance and principles, thus further promoting the China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity.

The event was hosted by China's Foreign Languages Press and the China International Book Trading Corporation.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song addresses a promotional event for the English version of the fourth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 23, 2023. Jhala Nath Khanal, former prime minister of Nepal, attended the promotional event here on Thursday. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

