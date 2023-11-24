Xi congratulates Argentine, Liberian poll winners

President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message on Tuesday to Javier Milei on his election as president of Argentina, and also extended his congratulations to Joseph Nyumah Boakai on his election as president of Liberia.

In his congratulatory message to Milei, Xi said that China and Argentina, both of which are major developing countries and emerging economies, have been committed to mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests.

The practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields has brought tangible benefits to the two peoples, he said.

Noting that China-Argentina friendship has deep roots among the two peoples, Xi said that it has become the consensus for people from all walks of life in both countries to advance the development of bilateral relations.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Argentina relations, and he is ready to work with Milei to carry forward the countries' friendship, and boost the development and rejuvenation of both countries through win-win cooperation in order to promote the sound and sustained growth of bilateral ties and better benefit the two peoples.

Milei, 53, from the Liberty Advances coalition, won Argentina's presidential election on Sunday. He will succeed current President Alberto Fernandez and is set to take office on Dec 10 for a four-year term.

After receiving Xi's message, he thanked Xi for the congratulations on social media, and said he sends his most sincere wishes for the wellbeing of the Chinese people.

Also on Tuesday, Xi sent a congratulatory message to the president-elect of Liberia, saying that he is willing to work with Boakai to deepen bilateral friendship and mutual trust, and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in a bid to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Xi said in his message that the two peoples have stood in solidarity against Ebola and the COVID-19 pandemic, conducted fruitful cooperation in socioeconomic development, and forged a profound friendship.

Noting that he highly values the growth of China-Liberia relations, Xi said that China appreciates the consensus that has been reached among various sectors in Liberia to uphold the one-China principle.

Liberia's National Elections Commission declared on Monday that Boakai had won the country's presidential election.

