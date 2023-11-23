Home>>
Xi pledges to work with Milei for sound development of China-Argentina ties
(Xinhua) 11:17, November 23, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Tuesday to work with Javier Milei, Argentina's president-elect, to carry forward the friendship of the two countries, and promote a sound and steady growth of China-Argentina relations so as to better benefit the two peoples.
In his congratulatory message to Milei on his election as president of Argentina, Xi also called on the two sides to boost development and rejuvenation in both countries via win-win cooperation.
