Argentine president expects broader cooperation with China

Xinhua) 15:47, October 17, 2023

SHANGHAI, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China is a geographically remote country that has close relations with Argentina, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said during his recent visit to Shanghai.

The Argentine president arrived in Shanghai on Oct. 14 and left the city on Tuesday to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing.

He said that since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has supported Argentina with anti-COVID materials and vaccines. And when Argentina was experiencing a severe drought and financial difficulties, China also extended a helping hand. Moreover, the investment of Chinese companies in Argentina has continued to grow without any additional conditions. China has become Argentina's biggest source of foreign investment in the fields of mining development and infrastructure construction.

Argentina and China share common views in many fields, and they can undertake more cooperation and develop closer relations. It is based on this belief that Argentina has joined the Belt and Road Initiative, Fernandez noted.

When visiting a Chinese company that has invested in Argentina, Fernandez said that Argentina is rich in lithium and copper resources, and is an ideal environment for the development of new energy industries. Indeed, there are already Chinese companies developing such lithium resources in Argentina.

Fernandez flew from Argentina to Shanghai by chartered plane, which took him about 30 hours. He expressed his expectation that the two sides will find ways to shorten the flight time and increase the frequency of flights to facilitate personnel exchanges between the two countries further.

China has become one of the most desirable tourist destinations for people in Argentina, and Chinese food has gained popularity there. Photographs of Shanghai's landmarks can often be seen in Argentina, Fernandez said.

There is a lot of room for cooperation between Argentina and China in all fields, he added.

